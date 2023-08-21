Should Titans play Justin Murray at RT?

Tennessee Titans right tackle Chris Hubbard once again received reps with the first-team offense in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Hubbard graded out as the worst Titans offensive starter, having earned a 57.3 overall score from Pro Football Focus. Hubbard played 16 total snaps and was credited with allowing one pressure/hurry. All signs point to Hubbard doing enough to maintain his positioning as the Titans starter, but a new candidate has emerged as the No. 1 contender.

I'm team Justin Murray for #Titans RT. I thought it was weird in week one he played exclusively at Guard. This week exclusively at right tackle.



Albeit against lesser competition, he has yet to allow a single pressure this preseason. He deserves more if not all, 1st Team Reps — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) August 20, 2023

Justin Murray was terrific at right tackle on Saturday. Murray finally played right tackle, the position he’s most familiar with, after previously spending the majority of his reps at right guard. Murray played guard exclusively in Tennessee’s first preseason game, but finally received an opportunity to play tackle against the Vikings.

Murray seized his moment. Murray played a team-high 45 snaps at right tackle. Murray earned an elite pass-blocking grade of 85.9 from Pro Football Focus. He didn’t allow a single pressure via 19 pass-blocking snaps. In the running game, Murray helped seal the right side on Julius Chestnut’s highlight 55-yard run.

Murray has clearly overtaken Andrew Rupcich as Hubbard’s main competitor. Rupcich played exclusively at guard versus Minnesota. This occurred after Rupcich didn’t play particularly well at right tackle in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Tennessee’s coaching staff is reacting accordingly.

The Titans are preparing for their third and final preseason contest with the New England Patriots. Joint practices won’t be occurring, which means the Titans have limited opportunities to make some pretty sizable decisions. Murray should receive reps with the first-team offense this week.