Titans sign DL Trevon Coley, waive DB AJ Moore

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent defensive linemen Trevon Coley, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Coley represents the third defensive linemen the Titans have signed in recent days following the additions of Kyle Peko and Michael Dwumfour. In order to make room on the 90-man roster, the Titans waived safety AJ Moore Jr.

The Titans have obviously been dissatisfied with their depth across the defensive line. A fifth and final roster spot likely remains up for grabs. The likes of Peko, Coley, and Dwumfour are in contention with Naquan Jones, Jaleel Johnson, and Tyler Shelvin. I’d consider Peko the current in-house favorite, but Coley has an opportunity to contend.

The Titans obviously like Coley, who has appeared in 44 total NFL contests. Coley was with the Titans in June of 2021, but went on season-ending IR in August. He now reunites with Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams.

Moore was a strange reunion from the get-go. Moore was never the answer to Tennessee’s depth woes at safety, and has swiftly been released. Joshua Kalu would have been a better signing, but he’s since joined the Washington Commanders. Elijah Molden appears to be playing safety on a full-time basis. Mike Brown has also outperformed expectations and should make the 53-man roster at safety.