Titans sign C Jimmy Murray, waive WR Jacob Copeland

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made a pair of transactions on Wednesday afternoon. The Titans agreed to terms with free-agent center Jimmy Murray, the team confirmed on social media. They also waived rookie wide receiver Jacob Copeland.

Murray played college football at Holy Cross. Murray originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft. Murray is a familiar face for Mike Vrabel. Murray actually spent time on the Titans practice squad during the 2021 season. Current offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling was the assistant offensive line coach then.

Murray is primarily a center who will add depth and competition to that position. It’s worth acknowledging that Titans backup center Corey Levin has been absent from practice in recent days. It’s not clear if Murray’s addition is related to Levin’s undisclosed absence.

Copeland joined the Titans as a first-year UDFA with high hopes. It’s disappointing to see him get released this quickly, but obviously the Titans felt like they had already seen enough. Copeland was outperformed by fellow UDFA’s such as Tre’Shaun Harrison, Gavin Holmes, and Kearis Jackson, all of whom have enjoyed more standout moments than Copeland had.

The Titans met “extensively” with Copeland at Maryland’s Pro Day, so there was interest. Copeland recorded 26 receptions for 376 receiving yards throughout 12 regular-season appearances in 2022. Copeland was a standout performer at the NFL Scouting Combine. Copeland ran a 4.42 in the 40. He’ll now attempt to latch on elsewhere.