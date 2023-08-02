Love for the Defensive Line, More Will Levis Love, and other Titans News

The offensive line is a work in progress. Even Mike Vrabel has acknowledged it – the o-line had some struggles early in camp before settling down a bit when the pads came on Monday. But it’s very clear the Titans need more consistent play across the board here, and questions remain. With right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere facing a six-game suspension to start the year, the Titans are looking for someone to step up. Jamarco Jones has gotten some work, but he also missed a day and he was booted out of practice early on Tuesday. The team signed Chris Hubbard early in camp, so he’s getting work at right tackle as well. Meanwhile, the interior has been challenged, along with left tackle Andre Dillard. This group needs to keep getting better.