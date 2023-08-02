Love for the Defensive Line, More Will Levis Love, and other Titans News

- If the Tennessee Titans are going to be a legitimate contender in 2023, their defense is going to have to be really good. That starts with a pass rush. Brandon Thorn says the Titans will be ranked inside his top-7 pass rushing units in the league.
- Thorn also named Denico Autry to his All-Underappreciated DL Team. We saw last year how the pass rush was affected when Autry was out with an injury. Here’s to hoping Autry, Jeffery Simmons, and Harold Landry can play A LOT of snaps together this season.
- Jim Wyatt has his ten things he’s noticed during the first week of training camp. There is some love for Will Levis in there after his back-to-back solid days. I talked a little more about Levis and my expectations for him on today’s Home Run Throwback (listen here).
- If you are looking for Wyatt to help you feel better about the offensive line, you will need to look somewhere else:
The offensive line is a work in progress. Even Mike Vrabel has acknowledged it – the o-line had some struggles early in camp before settling down a bit when the pads came on Monday. But it’s very clear the Titans need more consistent play across the board here, and questions remain. With right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere facing a six-game suspension to start the year, the Titans are looking for someone to step up. Jamarco Jones has gotten some work, but he also missed a day and he was booted out of practice early on Tuesday. The team signed Chris Hubbard early in camp, so he’s getting work at right tackle as well. Meanwhile, the interior has been challenged, along with left tackle Andre Dillard. This group needs to keep getting better.
