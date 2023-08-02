Is Titans DT Jayden Peevy a potential difference maker?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jayden Peevy largely developed behind the scenes as a rookie in 2022. An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Peevy spent the majority of his first season on the practice squad. Peevy did earn enough trust to receive a late-season call-up to the active roster. Peevy was active for Tennessee’s Week 17 primetime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Peevy played a total of 27 snaps.

Peevy has shed weight and is playing multiple defensive line positions this summer. The Titans have developed an abundance of undrafted talent across their defensive line throughout the Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams tenure. Peevy may be next in line, joining the likes of Teair Tart.

Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen recently heaped praise on Peevy.

“Jayden Peevy has taken advantage of his opportunity,” Bowen said. “He developed throughout the Spring. He’s been tremendous throughout this first week of camp. It’s something that has to continue. I believe he can develop into a good football player for us. He’s dropped some weight, which has been incredibly important for him and his production,” Bowen concluded.

The Titans have been experimenting with different defensive packages throughout training camp. One of those packages included Peevy lining up next to Jeffery Simmons inside with Arden Key and Denico Autry on the outside. If Autry continues playing outside (it depends on Harold Landry), it clears the way for Peevy to play a significant role inside.

It’s worth monitoring Peevy’s progress throughout the remaining portion of training camp and the preseason. Peevy should start Tennessee’s upcoming Week 1 preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. It qualifies as a massive opportunity for Peevy to test his progress in a live-action game.