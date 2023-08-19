Titans 24 Vikings 16 final score recap

The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the preseason 24-16 tonight over the Minnesota Vikings. Malik Willis had ups and downs once again. He got the whole game tonight with Will Levis unavailable due to a lower body injury. You can see that he has made a lot of progress since last season. Willis stays in the pocket and goes through his progressions. When he does run, he is decisive and moves north-south unlike last year where he did a lot of east-west stuff.

Where he still needs to progress is on the accuracy of his throws and taking care of the ball in the pocket. He put the ball on the ground again tonight when a defender came around and knocked it out of his hands.

Tyjae Spears got the scoring started for the Titans. He had a really nice run that included hurdling a defender in the hole:

I’ll admit, I was mad when the Titans spent a third round pick on Spears. I was wrong. That dude is going to be a weapon for this team.

Julius Chestnut is a guy that I have really enjoyed watching run the football the last two preseason. He scored two touchdowns on the night, one rushing and one receiving, and finished with 98 rushing yards on 13 carries. That’s a pretty good night of work.

The Titans finished the night with 281 yards rushing.

The star of the night on defense was Caleb Murphy. The undrafted rookie had four tackles and two sacks. Teair Tart, who got quite a bit of run tonight, also was a disruptive force while he was on the field.

The Titans will play their final preseason game on Friday night at Nissan Stadium against the New England Patriots. They will have two practices with the Patriots this week in Nashville on Tuesday and Wednesday.