Will Levis will not play in Titans second preseason game

Will Levis will not play in tonight’s preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings according to Caroline Fenton. Levis left practice early on Thursday. The Titans have not signed another quarterback, so the whole game will belong to Malik Willis.

It will get interesting if something happens to Willis. The Titans are definitely not going to want to put someone of any value behind the second and/or third team offensive line. They probably have at least 20 guys on the team that played quarterback in high school. Which one of those guys would it be?

I have heard at different times that Kevin Byard and Derrick Henry were the emergency quarterback. You can pretty much guarantee that neither of those guys will be taking any snaps at QB tonight. They would probably just do some version of the wildcat for the rest of the game if it came down to it.

The worst thing about this is Levis is missing valuable reps that he needs as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. He did some good things last week, but there is still plenty in his game that needs to be cleaned up.