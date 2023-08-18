Titans vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, streaming, record, and more

The Tennessee Titans take on the Minnesota Vikings Saturday night in Minnesota. It is the second preseason game for both teams. These two teams spent Wednesday and Thursday practicing against each other. That told us more about where both teams are than the game will.

As of Friday afternoon, we still don’t know Will Levis’s status for the game. He left Thursday’s practice early with what the team called an injury to his lower body. Things could get interesting at the quarterback position for the Titans if Levis isn’t able to go. Mike Vrabel isn’t required to give any updates on his status, so we will most likely just have to wait and see if he comes out in uniform or not.

We’d like to see the starting offensive line have another solid effort here. It would also be nice to leave this game with confidence in one of the two kickers this team has on the roster. I doubt that will happen, and my bet right now would be that neither Caleb Shudak nor Trey Wolff will be the kicker for the Titans in New Orleans.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: August 19, 2023

Game time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV channel: WKRN locally

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Charles Davis

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: TennesseeTitans.com in the local market; NFL+ nationally

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans preseason record: (0-1)

Vikings preseason record: (0-1)

Odds: Titans -2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Daily Norseman

Twitter: @TitansMCM

Facebook: Please Like us!