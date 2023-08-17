Titans QB Will Levis leaves practice early; Status for preseason game unknown

Will Levis left today’s joint practice between the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings early with what the team is calling a lower body injury according to Paul Kuharsky. His status for the game on Saturday is to be determined Mike Vrabel said after practice. Of course, we aren’t getting any more information than that out of Vrabel in the preseason.

If Levis can’t go it would leave the Titans in an interesting spot. The only healthy quarterbacks on the roster would be Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. My guess is that before today they weren’t planning on playing Tannehill. Would they be willing to roll with Willis for the whole game? It would be good for Willis, but could be a problem if something happened to him.

They could suit up Tannehill and give him a series or two behind the first team offensive line. That might not be a terrible idea. We would all be holding our collective breath hoping he got through that without incident.