WATCH: Titans Kristian Fulton picks off Vikings Kirk Cousins

The Tennessee Titans defense has been giving the Minnesota Vikings offense headaches all day in the second day of joint practices between the two teams (more on that later). One of the key guys on this defense is Kristian Fulton. He has shown flashes of being a good player but has been hurt too much to really get into a rhythm.

Well, he has been showing up today. Turron Davenport mentioned that Fulton was having a really good day matched up against Justin Jefferson - who just might be the best wide receiver in the NFL. A match-up like that is the exact reason teams do these joint practices. Neither Jefferson nor Fulton will likely play in the preseason game on Saturday. These practices are the only way to get reps like this.

Fulton had a really nice interception of Kirk Cousins today as well. I only wish that guy hadn’t walked by right as Fulton got his feet down so we could see the whole play: