Do the Titans have enough weapons to survive without Treylon Burks?

The news on Treylon Burks yesterday was about best case scenario after seeing his injury. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver will miss “a few weeks” according to Ian Rapoport. I talked about the update on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast. Listen here. Burks had a great offseason and has been having a great camp by all accounts. His development into a WR1 is key to the 2023 Titans becoming a legit Super Bowl contender.

There is a chance he could be back for week one against the New Orleans Saints, but I wouldn’t bet on that. A few weeks is pretty vague. Even if he is ready to return to practice in the week leading up to the game against the Saints, he would probably be on a pitch count in that game considering all of the time he will have missed.

Tim Kelly is going to have to rely on a committee to replace Burks’s production. There just isn’t a guy in the receiver room that can step up and play the same role. Hopefully, Kyle Philips continues to progress. He’s obviously a different type of receiver than Burks, but he has shown he can make some plays when healthy.

Chris Moore is another guy they will rely on while Burks is out. He has had a good camp and made a big play in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

The guy they really need to step up here is tight end Chig Okonkwo. They were already going to need him to build on the flashes he showed last year. Now they will need him to be a featured part of this passing game until Burks can be back on the field. The upside is there. Okonkwo averaged 14.1 yards per reception last season.

We should also see more of Tyjae Spears in the passing game. He caught 22 passes for 256 yards last season at Tulane. There is a good chance we see some sets with both Spears and Derrick Henry on the field early in the season. Spears is going to be a weapon for this team, not just a guy they pull in there to spell Henry.

There isn’t any one guy who can replace the upside Burks has on this roster. It will be up to Kelly to figure out a way to deploy the guys he has left to replace the production.