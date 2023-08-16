Report: Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL Sprain in joint practice vs. Vikings

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a lower-leg injury during a joint practice versus the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. Burks was having trouble putting weight on his injured leg. The worst was feared, but the Titans have allegedly received a best-case scenario prognosis. Ian Rapoport is reporting that Burks’ MRI revealed a LCL strain.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering. pic.twitter.com/aIw4FsVC7t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

The collective fanbase feared that Burks suffered a season-ending ACL or Achilles injury. Burks initially waved off the medical cart, but was eventually seen exiting the field on the medical cart. Several Titans were seen encouraging Burks, including Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins.

A strained LCL is good news all things considered. Rapoport claims Burks will miss a few weeks. This puts his status against the New Orleans Saints (Week 1) and Los Angeles Chargers (Week 2) in question. It’s better than a 17-game absence. Perhaps Burks will return in time for Tennessee’s opener.