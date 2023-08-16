Treylon Burks injured in Titans practice with Vikings

Treylon Burks caught a long touchdown in today’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings but was injured on the play. Reporters at the practice said he got up holding his left knee. He had to be helped off the field. Burks reportedly waved off the cart at first before eventually being carted off the field.

We won’t know the extent of this injury until we get a report from a national reporter. Mike Vrabel will be asked about it, but he doesn’t have to give any information considering we are still in the preseason.

Look, if you have been a Titans fan for any period of time you aren’t surprised by this. Every year in the preseason the Titans lose a receiver to some type of injury. I don’t know why it happens, but it is the third sure thing in life after death and taxes. It sucks even more because Burks seemed to be having a great camp and reportedly did everything right this offseason to get himself ready to have a huge year.

Here’s a video of the play where Burks was injured: