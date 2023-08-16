Titans sign DL Michael Dwumfour, waive LB Zach McCloud

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon continues to churn his 90-man roster ahead of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, the Titans signed defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour, per the team’s official website. In a corresponding move, linebacker Zach McCloud has been waived.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with DL Michael Dwumfour (@Dwumfour__).



Also, the team has waived LB Zach McCloud.



READ https://t.co/yq6siSzHhg pic.twitter.com/NER6WMOn1h — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 16, 2023

Dwumfour played college football at Michigan and Rutgers. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. Dwumfour has spent time with a slew of teams, including the Houston Texans.

Dwumfour spent separate stints with the Texans across 2021 and 2022. That means current Titans coaches like Tim Kelly and Bobby King are familiar with Dwumfour. Dwumfour was most recently with the Cleveland Browns, where he spent time with ex-Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.

McCloud, who was waived, was completely ineffective against the Chicago Bears in Tennessee’s first exhibition game. McCloud played a few snaps as a back-end roster type. Pro Football Focus assigned him a pass-rushing grade of 53.0.