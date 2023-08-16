 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans sign DL Michael Dwumfour, waive LB Zach McCloud

General manager Ran Carthon made a pair of transactions on Wednesday

By Justin Melo
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Washington Commanders at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon continues to churn his 90-man roster ahead of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, the Titans signed defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour, per the team’s official website. In a corresponding move, linebacker Zach McCloud has been waived.

Dwumfour played college football at Michigan and Rutgers. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. Dwumfour has spent time with a slew of teams, including the Houston Texans.

Dwumfour spent separate stints with the Texans across 2021 and 2022. That means current Titans coaches like Tim Kelly and Bobby King are familiar with Dwumfour. Dwumfour was most recently with the Cleveland Browns, where he spent time with ex-Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.

McCloud, who was waived, was completely ineffective against the Chicago Bears in Tennessee’s first exhibition game. McCloud played a few snaps as a back-end roster type. Pro Football Focus assigned him a pass-rushing grade of 53.0.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...