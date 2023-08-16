- Mike Herndon is the best Tennessee Titans writer out there. He did a great film breakdown of how the Titans' rookie class faired in the preseason opener. Peter Skoronski shined. Will Levis had ups and downs. Tyjae Spears is going to be fun to watch.
- Speaking of Spears, I mentioned on yesterday’s Home Run Throwback pod that Matt Waldman gave Spears a comp of Jamaal Charles in the pre-draft process. You read that right. Jamaal Charles!
- This whole Michael Oher vs. his maybe adoptive family the Tuohys is getting pretty crazy. If Oher’s lawsuit actually ends up in court it is going to be pretty entertaining. Oher played for the Titans in 2014. It didn’t go great.
- Gregg Rosenthal calls it a “camp surprise” that Malik Willis could beat out Will Levis for the Titans' backup job. I would have called it a surprise when the Titans drafted Levis. After reports that Willis was better than Levis this spring, it really isn’t that much of a surprise.
Filed under:
Mike Herndon breaks down film on Titans rookies, A Tyjae Spears comp, Blind Sided, and other Titans news
Some good stuff from Mike on how the Titans’ rookies performed in the preseason opener.
Loading comments...