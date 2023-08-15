Anthony Richardson named Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced this morning that Anthony Richardson will be his starting quarterback in the regular season. Richardson was in a training camp “battle” with journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew*. There was never much of a doubt that Richardson would win the job. He was the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Guys don’t sit when they are drafted that high these days.

There is no doubt that Richardson has some of the best physical tools of anyone playing quarterback on the planet. The only question is whether or not he can actually play quarterback. He didn’t do it very well in college at the University of Florida. Can Steichen design an offense that plays to his strengths that will work in the NFL? Only time will tell, but I’d bet against it. They both better hope that the team can get the issues with Jonathan Taylor and his contract worked out.

The Tennessee Titans will get their first look at Richardson when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in week 5.

*Remember that time when Jaguars fans thought Mishew was the greatest thing ever? Those were fun days. It’s just unfortunate that they didn’t give him a long-term contract. Oh well, Trevor Lawrence isn’t that much better.