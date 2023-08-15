Don’t forget about Ryan Tannehill, Roster moves, Happy Birthday Mike Vrabel, and other Titans news

- Jim Wyatt mentions in his observations from Monday’s practice that Ryan Tannehill had a really good day. We have spent a ton of time talking about the backup quarterback battle, but we haven’t talked much about Tannehill. He is coming off an injury riddled year and in a contract year. Tannehill could be poised for a big year. I talked more about this on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast. Listen here.
- Wyatt also mentioned that Josh Whyle had one of his best days of training camp. He probably needed that after Saturday.
- The Tennessee Titans made a few roster moves on Monday:
#Titans made the following transactions:— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 14, 2023
Signed to the Roster
RB Jacques Patrick
DL Kyle Peko
Passed Physical (removed from PUP list)
DB Josh Thompson
Placed on Injured Reserve
DT Shakel Brown
Waived
DB Chris Jackson
- There will continue to be roster churn as we go through training camp. Look for more of this next week after the practices and preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team will get a lot more information on guys this week.
- DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice on Monday. You can see video evidence of that here:
Gotta catch ‘em all pic.twitter.com/3BBDfVXA0r— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 14, 2023
- Monday was Mike Vrabel’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Vrabes!
