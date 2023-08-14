Titans sign DT Kyle Peko, RB Jacques Patrick, waive DB Chris Jackson, more

The Tennessee Titans made a slew of transactions on Monday afternoon. They signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko and running back Jacques Patrick, the latter of which was first reported here. Veteran defensive back Chris Jackson was waived. Shakel Brown was placed on season-ending IR, and defensive back Josh Thompson was activated from the PUP List.

BREAKING: The #Titans are signing RB Jacques Patrick to a two-year contract, per his agent @paloise46. Patrick had a successful workout with the team this morning.



RB Jonathan Ward suffered a minor injury in Saturday's preseason defeat to the #Bears.



Patrick, who played in college at Florida State, is coming off a successful season in the XFL. Patrick finished second in the league with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’ll help replace Jonathan Ward and Hassan Haskins, both of whom were injured during Saturday’s preseason contest.

Peko replaces Brown. The Titans have obviously been tracking Peko, because he was just released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Peko actually played for the Titans in 2021, appearing in eight contests. I think he has a better chance to make the 53-man roster than Jaleel Johnson or Tyler Shelvin do.

Defensive back Josh Thompson passed a physical, which prompted his return to the practice on Monday. Thompson has officially been removed from the team’s Non-Football Injury list. He’ll compete for a roster spot at safety.

Jackson has been surpassed on the depth chart by younger defensive backs like Armani Marsh and Eric Garror. A 2020 seventh-rounder, Jackson hasn’t returned to form since suffering an injury last season. Such is the ugly business of the NFL.

The Titans also worked out cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson on Monday, per Ian Rapoport and ML Football.