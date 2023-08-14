Titans work out CB Ronald Darby

The Tennessee Titans brought in CB Ronald Darby for a workout today according to Ian Rapoport. This could have something to do with the two long screen passes the Titans allowed for touchdowns against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. It could also have something to do with the old adage that you can never have enough corners.

Darby was a second round pick by the Buffalo Bills back in 2015. He has played with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos during his time in the league. He has eight career interceptions with the last one coming in 2019.

The Titans should be pretty solid at the top of the corner depth chart with Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Roger McCreary. They will probably continue to look for guys that can make the team better in the case of an injury and guys that can help on special teams.

There is no word yet on whether or not Ran Carthon offered Darby a contract.