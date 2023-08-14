Report: Titans DT Shakel Brown out for season

Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle Shakel Brown left Saturday’s preseason defeat to the Chicago Bears on the cart with an injury. Paul Kuharsky is reporting Brown suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Brown joined the Titans in early May as an undrafted free agent.

Brown wasn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster, but the former Troy standout was in contention. He was one of the more intriguing UDFAs. Brown’s injury provides Naquan Jones, Jaleel Johnson and Tyler Shelvin with a better opportunity to make the team. Johnson and Shelvin didn’t perform particularly well versus the Bears. Titans general manager Ran Carthon could search the waiver wire for a No. 5 defensive linemen.

Brown appeared in 13 contests last season. The Miami, Florida native recorded 32 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Prior to playing at Troy, Brown attended Itawamba Community College.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 295 pound interior defensive linemen. Brown put forth outstanding testing numbers throughout Troy’s Pro Day. Brown ran the 40 in a lightning-quick 4.92 seconds with an elite 2.72 20-yard split. Brown also leaped a 32.5-inch vertical. Sheer strength was on display via Brown’s 30 reps on the bench press (225 pounds).

This is a tough break. Brown should be back in camp with the Titans next offseason.