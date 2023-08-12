Bears 23 Titans 17 final score recap

Terrell Williams falls to 0-1 as an NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans falling to the Chicago Bears 23-17. The result of the game doesn’t matter, though. It was great for him to get the opportunity and really cool of Mike Vrabel to make it happen.

The biggest takeaway from this game was the improvement of Malik Willis. There is still some development that needs to happen, but he looked much more decisive in the pocket than he did when he played last year. He finished the day 16 of 25 for 189 yards with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Willis ran the ball 3 times for 22 yards and 1 touchdown.

Willis leaves this game pretty far ahead of Will Levis in the backup quarterback competition. Levis finished the day 9 of 14 for 85 yards and 1 interception. The interception came at the very end of the game when the Titans got the ball back with a chance to win. He missed a receiver the play before that might have been a touchdown.

The other thing we were watching here was the kicking battle. Week one goes to Caleb Shudak. He hit his one field goal attempt from 41 yards out. Trey Wolff missed his one attempt from 48 yards out wide right. Both guys were 1-1 on extra point attempts.

A few other thoughts:

Tyjae Spears is a baller!

Spears with that speed pic.twitter.com/6F8PPkB6vN — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2023

I enjoy watching Julius Chestut run the ball:

Chris Moore continued his good work today. It sure looks like he is ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the fourth wide receiver spot.

Stock Up/Stock Down from Melo: