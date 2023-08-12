Malik Willis looks sharp on Titans first preseason touchdown drive

Malik Willis led a nice drive for the Tennessee Titans' first preseason touchdown. The big play came on a pass to Chris Moore:

FOOTBALL IS BACK!@malikwillis hits Chris Moore for 32 yards on the first play from scrimmage!



: Watch #TENvsCHI on @WKRN/@nflnetwork/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7EBErKDsvz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 12, 2023

Moore has had a really nice training camp to this point. The top three at receiver is pretty set with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Kyle Philips. The intrigue comes at the four spot between Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. I’d love to see Moore win that job.

The drive ended with a Willis touchdown run:

Willis made a nice move to get into the endzone there.

The thing that we wanted to see more than anything else is Willis be more decisive. He has done that overall to this point. There is still some stuff to clean up but progress has been made.

The biggest issue so far for the Titans has been the tackling. They allowed two screen passes to go for long touchdowns at the beginning of the game. They settled in after that.