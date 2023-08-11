Titans vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, streaming, record, and more

There will be real(ish) football on our TVs at noon central on Saturday. This Tennessee Titans preseason will actually be worth watching. You have the backup quarterback battle and the kicker battle to keep an eye on. Melo previewed the 5 position battles to watch in this game.

Remember that Terrell Williams will be the acting head coach for this game. Mike Vrabel leading by example by giving a guy a chance to put some “head coaching tape” out there. You will probably see more teams do this now that Vrabel has set the example.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: August 12, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV channel: NFL Network/WKRN locally

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Charles Davis

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: TennesseeTitans.com in the local market; NFL+ nationally

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans preseason record: (0-0)

Bears preseason record: (0-0)

Odds: Titans +3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Windy City Gridiron

