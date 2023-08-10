Titans quarterback Malik Willis on what has changed since last year

Malik Willis is most likely in line to get the start for the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It will be the first time we get to see him in live action since last year. Hopefully, his ability to execute the offense will be way ahead of where it was when we last saw him play.

Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel has talked about Willis having an increased presence this year. Paul Kuharsky asked Willis about this, and he gave a really good answer:

Malik Willis on compliments from Mike Vrabel on his increased presence. #Titans.



Good stuff here. pic.twitter.com/Ng5EmtNoVV — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 10, 2023

It makes a lot of sense. It’s tough to seem in command when you feel lost. You have all probably felt that at some point in your life. Being an NFL QB would be that on a huge stage. Willis says at the end there that he didn’t even call the play in the huddle in college. That’s pretty crazy to think about.

The best thing that could happen for the Titans is that Willis and Will Levis both look really good this preseason and the decision on who the backup QB is ends up being a really tough decision for Mike Vrabel and his staff.

Of course, the really best thing that could happen is for Ryan Tannehill to stay healthy all season and it doesn’t matter who the backup QB is.