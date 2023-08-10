Mike Vrabel doesn’t name starting quarterback for Titans' preseason opener

If there is one thing we know about Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, it is that he will not give any more information to the media than is absolutely necessary. It should come as no surprise that Vrabel said before Thursday’s practice they have decided who will start at quarterback on Saturday but he wasn’t going to say who it is:

Mike Vrabel on the #Titans starting QB Saturday. pic.twitter.com/wYc6W1l2ol — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 10, 2023

The smart money on a starter for Saturday is Malik Willis. Ryan Tannehill likely won’t play. While Will Levis has had some good days in training camp, there was a report that Willis outperformed Levis in the summer work. Willis was ahead of Levis on the first depth chart released - for what that’s worth which probably isn’t much.

Willis is going to get the first chance to win the backup job. That most likely starts this Saturday in Chicago.

The media would probably have a better chance to find out who is starting by asking Big T!