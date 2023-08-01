Titans WR Reggie Roberson Jr. catches touchdown from Will Levis, continues to make strides

Tennessee Titans second-year wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. put forth a big-time performance during Tuesday’s practice. Roberson Jr. tallied three-plus catches during team periods, including a 25-yard touchdown strike from rookie quarterback Will Levis. It was an excellent follow-up performance by Roberson Jr., who caught two touchdowns from Levis during Monday’s practice as well.

It’s been a big Reggie Roberson Jr. day out here at #Titans camp.



So far he’s tallied 3 big time receptions and a TD. Getting himself wide open against lesser competition. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) August 1, 2023

Roberson Jr. spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on the Titans practice squad. Roberson Jr. was a big-time collegiate performer that recorded 51 catches for 625 yards and six touchdowns at SMU in 2021. The Titans brought him back this year, and head coach Mike Vrabel has been impressed with his progress in training camp.

“Roberson was progressing well in training camp last year,” Titans Vrabel said at the conclusion of practice. “We brought him back and he’s playing faster [this year]. He understands the route details of certain coverages. It seems like he’s playing closer to his timed speed, which is what we’re trying to get out of everybody,” Vrabel concluded.

Vrabel is referring to the high 4.4’s Roberson Jr. was once timed of running. Roberson Jr. has made clear progress in his second training camp. That improvement is allowing Roberson Jr. to legitimately compete for a roster spot.

Roberson Jr. is also returning kicks. He’s competing for that role alongside Kyle Philips, Kearis Jackson, Hassan Haskins. Tyjae Spears, and Eric Garror. Roberson Jr.’s versatility is positioning itself to make a run at the 53-man roster.