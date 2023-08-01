Will Levis has another good day in unscripted Titans practice

The Tennessee Titans were in full pads for the second straight day. It was also an unscripted practice. That gives the coaches a good idea of how the players will be able to perform on game day. It’s especially important for young players.

Will Levis responded with another good day of practice working with the 2s. Here is the summary of one of his 11v11 periods:

#Titans back out for team period. Will Levis at quarterback to kick off 11s.



- Play action complete to McMath

- Handoff to Spears short gain

- Sam Okuayinonu with pressure forces Levis to spike it

- Deep completion to Roberson

- Back corner to Roberson for the TOUCHDOWN — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 1, 2023

Levis talked about the unscripted practice following the session:

Will Levis on how he did with an unscripted practice. #Titans pic.twitter.com/x0h6cRVBCE — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 1, 2023

I talked on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast (listen here) today about how the backup quarterback battle is going to be the best thing to watch this preseason.

Malik Willis had more of an up-and-down day, but Easton Freeze says Willis has looked better for the most part in camp:

Malik is frustrating to watch at times.



His pocket management has CLEARLY improved, and he doesn’t panic pat-pat-pat the ball nearly as much anymore, but he still takes an unrealistic amount of time in practice to pull the trigger on many throws.



Still a work in progress, and… https://t.co/AnKh3bJAK1 — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) August 1, 2023

We know that Mike Vrabel got frustrated with Willis early last preseason because he wouldn’t just cut the ball loose. It sounds like that is still a bit of a problem for him at times, but he has shown some improvement.