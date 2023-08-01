 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Levis has another good day in unscripted Titans practice

Stacking good days is a way to win the backup job.

By Jimmy Morris
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans were in full pads for the second straight day. It was also an unscripted practice. That gives the coaches a good idea of how the players will be able to perform on game day. It’s especially important for young players.

Will Levis responded with another good day of practice working with the 2s. Here is the summary of one of his 11v11 periods:

Levis talked about the unscripted practice following the session:

I talked on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast (listen here) today about how the backup quarterback battle is going to be the best thing to watch this preseason.

Malik Willis had more of an up-and-down day, but Easton Freeze says Willis has looked better for the most part in camp:

We know that Mike Vrabel got frustrated with Willis early last preseason because he wouldn’t just cut the ball loose. It sounds like that is still a bit of a problem for him at times, but he has shown some improvement.

