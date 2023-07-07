Titans UDFA CB LJ Davis is a talent worth monitoring

Tennessee Titans undrafted cornerback LJ Davis is a talent worth monitoring throughout training camp and the preseason. Davis signed with the Titans after initially receiving an invite to rookie minicamp. Davis put forth an impressive showing, which led to him signing a three-year contract.

Davis continued making his presence felt throughout OTAs. At a June 14 practice, Davis utilized his length to break up an attempt across the middle from Malik Willis, per Turron Davneport. Just plays later, Davis got his hands on a deep ball from Willis to UDFA receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, who caught the pass on a deflection. Davis made up for it by intercepting Will Levis later in the day.

#Titans UDFA CB LJ Davis almost had back to back PBUs. He used his length to breakup a pass across the middle from Malik Willis then got his hand on a deep pass from Willis to Tre'Shaun Harrison but Harrison caught the deflection. Davis later pickes Will Levis off on a deep pass. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 14, 2023

Davis’ college career was a rollercoaster. He spent five years (2017-21) at Southern Utah, where the Titans once found Le’Shaun Sims. Davis appeared in 32 contests for the Thunderbirds, In 2021, Davis recorded 28 total tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.

Davis then transferred to Northern Arizona in search of more playing time. It proved to be a fruitful decision as Davis enjoyed the most successful campaign of his college football career. Davis totaled 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions with Northern Arizona in 2022. He received eight rookie minicamp invites as a result.

As currently constructed, this Titans roster is set up to see one, maybe two undrafted free agents make the 53-man roster. Davis has captured quite a bit of momentum for himself with standout performances at rookie minicamp and OTAs. His progress is worth monitoring throughout training camp and the preseason.