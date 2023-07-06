DeAndre Hopkins says he’ll retire when he’s no longer a 1,000 yard receiver

DeAndre Hopkins said today on something called Threads* that he will retire when he is no longer a 1,000-yard receiver. He mentions that he was on pace for 1,400 yards last season. Hopefully, the 1,000 yards he puts up in 2023 will come as a member of the Tennessee Titans. We are still awaiting his decision on where he will play in ‘23.

It would be nice if Hopkins would go ahead an decide where he is going to play. He had another “thread” where he talked about eating pork for the first time in a long time when he ordered clam chowder in Boston. He did not mention if that was today or on his former visit.

*I do know what Threads is, I think. It is the answer to what looks like a dying Twitter from Meta/Instagram/Facebook. You can follow me over there at jmorrisMCM, I think.