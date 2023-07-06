Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: WR Mason Kinsey

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing safety Amani Hooker.

Basic Info

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 203

College: Berry

Entered League: Undrafed free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft

Experience: 4

Years with team: 4

Contract Status

“Mason Kinsey signed a 2 year, $1,665,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $832,500. In 2023, Kinsey will earn a base salary of $750,000, while carrying a cap hit of $750,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Mason Kinsey adds a sense of familiarity to the 2023 Titans. The former D-III standout is technically entering his fourth season with the Titans after initially joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kinsey has received few active roster opportunities, but the Titans obviously like him enough to continue retaining him on the 90-day roster.

Kinsey has appeared in three regular-season contests with the Titans, mostly as a reserve punt returner and receiver. Kinsey recorded his first reception against the Indianapolis Colts in a late October victory. Kinsey will once again be in contention for a final roster spot.

Malik Willis dart to Mason Kinsey for 20 yards #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/ydcOLruAVe — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) August 12, 2022

The Bad

Despite Kinsey being an on-again, off-again member of the Titans, he hasn’t quite earned a consistent opportunity to stick on the 53-man roster. Kinsey is entering his fourth season in Tennessee. It may officially be now-or-never for Kinsey. The Titans have some veterans with a similar skill set such as Chris Moore and Kyle Philips.

2023 Outlook:

Kinsey will contend for a roster spot in what’s currently the worst receiver room in the NFL. Treylon Burks, Philips, Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine feel like the only 53-man locks. Kinsey will contend with fellow unproven veterans (Racey McMath and Reggie Roberson Jr.) and a slew of undrafted talents.

Kinsey should also receive an opportunity as a kick and punt returner. Hassan Haskins led the Titans in kickoff return attempts (19) last season. Haskins is no longer guaranteed a roster spot after being arrested. Of last year’s kickoff returners, excluding Haskins, only Jonathan Ward (1) and Julius Chestnut (10) are currently on the 90-man roster.

Kinsey has an even better chance to be the punt returner. Robert Woods (11) and C.J. Board (14) were the main punt returners last season. Philips (5) and Kinsey (2) trailed them. Philips may not receive another opportunity after recurring fumble issues. Kinsey will face competition from newcomers like Jacob Copeland.