Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: OLB Sam Okuayinonu

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 265

College: Maryland

Entered League: Signed with the Titans as a UDFA following the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Sam Okuayinonu signed a 2 year, $1,855,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $927,500. In 2023, Okuayinonu will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $870,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Okuayinonu spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad after failing to initially make the 53-man roster. Okuayinonu developed behind the scenes to earn enough of Mike Vrabel’s trust to receive a midseason call-up to the active roster. Okuayinonu ended up appearing in six regular-season contests. He recorded his first career sack in an early October victory over the Washington Commanders.

Okuayinonu recorded nine total tackles. Pro Football Focus credited him with four pressures, four overall stops, three hurries and 1.0 sack. Okuayinonu flashed some pass-rushing potential.

The Bad

Okuayinonu went through an expected acclimation period. He spent the majority of his time playing defensive tackle at Maryland. The Titans asked him to switch positions and rush from the EDGE at outside linebacker. It led to some obvious growing pains.

2023 Outlook:

Okuayinonu will attempt to make Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Having a year of experience under his belt alongside defensive line coach Terrell Williams improves Okuayinonu’s chances. The Titans don’t have much depth at EDGE behind Harold Landry, Arden Key and Rashad Weaver. Okuayinonu is likely competing for a roster spot with a pair of UDFA’s in Caleb Murphy and Thomas Rush.

Okuayinonu should possess the upper hand. He’s played in Shane Bowen’s system. He’s been through an NFL training camp, preseason and regular season. We love Okuayinonu’s chances of being Tennessee’s No. 4 pass rusher.