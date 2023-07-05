Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: DT Jayden Peevy

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 308

College: Texas A&M

Entered League: Signed with the Titans as a UDFA following the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Jayden Peevy signed a 2 year, - contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of -. In 2023, Peevy will earn a base salary of $750,000, while carrying a cap hit of $750,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Jayden Peevy spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. The former Texas A&M standout earned enough of Mike Vrabel’s trust to receive a late-season call-up to the roster. Peevy was active for Tennessee’s Week 17 primetime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Peevy played a total of 27 snaps. The Titans welcomed Peevy back to their 90-man roster this summer.

The Titans have developed an abundance of undrafted talent across their defensive line since Terrell Williams became the position coach. Teair Tart is a terrific example. Peevy is an intriguing candidate to be next in line.

The Bad

Peevy experienced the typical ups-and-downs of an undrafted free agent making his NFL debut. He wasn’t credited with making a tackle against the Cowboys despite playing 27 defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus assigned Peevy an overall grade of 64.5.

2023 Outlook:

Peevy will attempt to make Tennessee’s 53-man roster. Having a year of experience under his belt alongside defensive line coach could Terrell Williams improves Peevy’s chances.

There’s an abundance of players jockeying for that same roster spot. Peevy will compete with undrafted free agents such as T.K. McLendon Jr. and Shakel Brown. Free-agent signings Tyler Shelvin and Jaleel Johnson are also on the roster. Naquan Jones is another option.

I thought Peevy flashed throughout minicamp and OTAs last season. He made his Titans debut as a UDFA, which indicates he’s impressed the coaching staff. Competition for a roster spot on Tennessee’s defensive line will be fierce.