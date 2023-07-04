Remembering Tennessee Titans legend Steve McNair

Happy Fourth of July to Music City Miracles’ loyal visitors. While celebrating our Independence and patriotism, Tennessee Titans fans remember it’s also the anniversary of Steve McNair’s tragic death. McNair passed away on July 4, 2009.

The time Steve McNair went 71 yards to seal the win. (Nov. 8, 1998) @Titans pic.twitter.com/ivDK1MACwk — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) June 26, 2019

It’s been 14 years since McNair tragically lost his life in a murder-suicide. With all due respect to Warren Moon, George Blanda and Ryan Tannehill, McNair is still the greatest quarterback in Titans history. The former Alcorn State standout won an MVP (2003) and was named to three Pro Bowls (2000, 2003, 2005) throughout his tenure as a Titan. McNair also led the Titans to their lone Super Bowl appearance (XXXIV). McNair was inducted into the Titans/Houston Oilers ring of honor and his No. 9 jersey was officially retired in 2019.

Reflecting on McNair’s illustrious career brings up one question: What’s your favorite memory of McNair’s time with the Titans?

Mine has to be his performance in Super Bowl XXXIV. McNair’s 23-yard scramble to the two-yard line that set up a one-yard touchdown run by Eddie George still plays vividly in my memory. As does McNair escaping two Los Angeles Rams defenders on a critical third-and-5 to complete that 16-yard pass to Kevin Dyson to gain a first down at the Rams’ 10-yard line.

Gone, but not forgotten.