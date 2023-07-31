What they said after Titans training camp 7/31

As I mentioned earlier, it was a big day for the backup quarterbacks at Tennessee Titans training camp. Mike Vrabel talked about Will Levis after practice today:
Mike Vrabel on Will Levis' solid day of practice today. #Titans pic.twitter.com/rf9KLcTtyb— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 31, 2023
It’s going to be fun to watch these guys in the preseason. It will give us a reason to watch those games.
Levis talked about his big day:
Five minutes with #Titans QB Will Levis discussing his good day of practice, his confidence level, and being a leader in the locker room: pic.twitter.com/bkxfPxizdA— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 31, 2023
Monty Rice was a third-round pick. He should be able to easily beat out Jack Gibbons. He isn’t:
#Titans ILBs Jack Gibbons and Monty Rice are rotating with the first team. Mike Vrabel pointed to Gibbons' length while Rice brings speed and quickness. pic.twitter.com/o1rGNR9xqw— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 31, 2023
Rodger McCreary is probably best suited to play nickel. He talked about playing that position after practice today:
#Titans CB Roger McCreary on moving inside to play nickel and how he's handling the assignment. pic.twitter.com/e6dbexSdaD— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 31, 2023
Aaron Brewer is too small to play guard. Center suits him much better:
Aaron Brewer on playing at a lighter weight, which he says will be easier to do at center than it was a guard. #Titans pic.twitter.com/DpR3EibVB4— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 31, 2023
I’m really interested to see how Tim Kelly uses Tyjae Spears in this offense. Spears talked about his route running:
#Titans RB Tyjae Spears on his first practice with pads and his development as a route-runner: pic.twitter.com/XUAlhs4g4k— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 31, 2023
Treylon Burks is reportedly having a big camp. He made another spectacular catch on Monday:
.@TreylonBurks on Monday at #Titans camp. pic.twitter.com/6fA7X31lDW— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 31, 2023
It was a big day for the offense on Monday.
