What they said after Titans training camp 7/31

What did players and coaches say after a big day for the Titans’ offense?

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Tennessee Titans Training Camp Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

As I mentioned earlier, it was a big day for the backup quarterbacks at Tennessee Titans training camp. Mike Vrabel talked about Will Levis after practice today:

It’s going to be fun to watch these guys in the preseason. It will give us a reason to watch those games.

Levis talked about his big day:

Monty Rice was a third-round pick. He should be able to easily beat out Jack Gibbons. He isn’t:

Rodger McCreary is probably best suited to play nickel. He talked about playing that position after practice today:

Aaron Brewer is too small to play guard. Center suits him much better:

I’m really interested to see how Tim Kelly uses Tyjae Spears in this offense. Spears talked about his route running:

Treylon Burks is reportedly having a big camp. He made another spectacular catch on Monday:

It was a big day for the offense on Monday.

