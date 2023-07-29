Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Indianapolis Colts

I just love Jim Irsay. Earlier in the week he tweeted this in response to all of the talk about the pay issue with running backs:

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

The best part about that is Irsay has one of the best running backs, and the second-best running back in the AFC South, on his team. That was sure to make Jonathan Taylor unhappy. Well, it turns out that it did make him happy.

There was a report earlier that Irsay and Taylor had a meeting on Irsay’s bus after Colts practice today. Irsay said he would keep the conversation private. Taylor did not. He formally requested a trade following the meeting.

It is going to be fun watching this play out. The sole focus of Colts' camp should be getting Anthony Richardson ready to play. Now they are going to have the distraction of the situation with Tayor to deal with.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league.