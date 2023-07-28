Joe Burrow carted off the field; Bengals call it calf injury

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scary moment yesterday when Joe Burrow pulled up with a non-contact injury. The video posted by Caleb Noe looked really bad:

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

The first thing I thought when I saw that was he injured his knee again. Luckily for the Bengals, he appears to have avoided a serious injury. In his post-practice press conference, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor called it a calf strain. They will most likely evaluate it more in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

For what it’s worth, WR Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t worried about Burrow’s injury being a long-term thing, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals are one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl from the AFC. They have the third best odds (+1100) in the AFC over at DraftKings behind only the Kanas Cith Chiefs (+600) and the Buffalo Bills (+900). An injury to Burrow would obviously change that pretty dramatically.