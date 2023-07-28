Titans add Chris Hubbard, Throwback Uniform Dates Announced and Other Titans News

- The Tennessee Titans signed OT Chris Hubbard yesterday. Hubbard came in for a workout last Saturday with George Fant.
- The choice to sign Hubbard over Fant came down to money, according to Buck Reising. Fant ended up signing with Texans. It makes sense that Fant would expect to be paid like a starter if he was going to come in and be the starter. It also makes sense why the Titans wouldn’t want to pay him that money at this point in the process.
- The Titans announced that they will wear their throwback Oilers uniforms at home against the Atlanta Falcons on 10/29 and the Houston Texans on 12/17:
Oilers Uniform Schedule pic.twitter.com/1O9DQhd5mC— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 27, 2023
- It’s going to be fun to listen to Texans fans cry in the week leading up to that came. The fact that they can’t understand why the Titans get to wear those makes it even more fun.
- Treylon Burks is excited to be learning from one of his heroes, DeAndre Hopkins:
.@Titans receiver @TreylonBurks on new teammate @DeAndreHopkins. pic.twitter.com/8NymmszPkV— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 26, 2023
- Ran Carthon was on 102.5 to discuss the recruiting of Hopkins. From the only in Nashville department: Tim McGraw played a role in getting Hopkins in the two-toned blue.
Loading comments...