Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 211

College: Indiana

Entered League: Undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft

Experience: 4

Years with team: 4

Contract Status

“Nick Westbrook signed a 1 year, $1,260,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $250,000 signing bonus, $400,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,260,000. In 2023, Westbrook will earn a base salary of $1,010,000 and a signing bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,260,000 and a dead cap value of $400,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the longest tenured Titans receiver. He’s offered the franchise a steadying hand in the wake of misfires that included A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Robert Woods. Westbrook-Ikhine is a big-bodied receiver with a high-level football I.Q.

Westbrook-Ikhine quickly grasped the playbook. He’s an excellent blocker on the boundary. His compete level quickly endeared itself to Mike Vrabel in Tennessee’s Derrick Henry-focused offense.

In 2021, Westbrook-Ikhine took a significant step forward by recording 38 receptions for 476 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Titans re-signed Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year contract earlier this summer. The organization appreciates his consistency.

Westbrook-Ikhine averaged 15.9 yards per reception in 2022. He created 4.3 yards after catch per reception, per Pro Football Focus. Tennessee’s quarterbacks saw a passer rating of 88.8 when targeting Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Bad

Westbrook-Ikhine has often been miscast into a larger role than his skill set demands. This isn’t his fault. Injuries and inconsistencies at the position have forced the Titans to overly rely on him.

Thankfully, that shouldn’t be the case throughout the 2023 campaign. The recent signing of DeAndre Hopkins makes Westbrook-Ikhine the fourth or fifth best receiver on the roster. That’s a more appropriate role for him.

Westbrook-Ikhine took a disappointing step backwards from a production standpoint throughout the 2022 campaign. Compared to 2021, Westbrook-Ikhine saw seven less targets (50), recorded 13 less receptions (25), 79 less receiving yards (397), and one less touchdown (3). Todd Downing’s offense was broken. Ryan Tannehill’s injury also negatively impacted Westbrook-Ikhine’s outputs.

2023 Outlook:

Westbrook-Ikhine is essentially a lock for Tennessee’s 53-man roster for a fourth consecutive season. He should back up Hopkins and Burks on the boundary. Hopkins’ arrival has completely shaken up the receiving depth chart. Westbrook-Ikhine will also play on special teams.