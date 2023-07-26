Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: CB Tre Avery

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing cornerback Tre Avery.

Basic Info

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 181

College: Rutgers

Entered League: Undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Tre Avery signed a 3 year, $2,560,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $853,333. In 2023, Avery will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $870,000.” Spotrac

The Good

Tre Avery defied the odds to make the Titans roster as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers last season. Avery quickly played his way onto the field as the Titans dealt with multiple injuries in the secondary. Avery played a total of 290 defensive snaps, which accounted for nearly 25 percent of all Titans snaps, per Pro Football Reference. Avery was also involved on special teams, earning 167 total snaps in the third phase.

Avery performed admirably considering his undrafted status. Pro Football Focus credited Avery with allowing 22 receptions on 39 targets, which accounts for a target-to-reception conversion rate of just 56.4 percent, which is a lackluster completion percentage for quarterbacks. Avery was also competitive against the run, earning a grade of 67.1.

The Bad

Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a passer rating of 103.9 when targeting Avery in coverage. Avery also allowed 12.4 yards per reception. You’d like to see the former Rutgers standout improve both of those marks in 2023.

Avery was credited with allowing three touchdown receptions. Avery gave up 3-of-3 targets for 66 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Avery allowed 87 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in a midseason blowout defeat.

2023 Outlook:

I believe Avery will make the Titans roster for a second consecutive season. He should contend for CB4-5 duties behind Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Elijah Molden is also in the mix at cornerback and safety.

Avery is a boundary cornerback, which means he could be viewed as Fulton’s direct backup. The likes of McCreary, Murphy-Bunting and Molden are a better fit at the nickel, although the former two will play outside on frequent occasions. Avery has been more reliable than former first-round selection Caleb Farley. Avery should stay ahead of Farley on Tennessee’s depth chart.