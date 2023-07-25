Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 316

College: Ohio State

Entered League: No. 69 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Nicholas Petit-Frere signed a 4 year, $5,455,741 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $1,147,812 signing bonus, $1,147,812 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,363,935. In 2023, Petit-Frere will earn a base salary of $952,988, while carrying a cap hit of $1,239,941 and a dead cap value of $860,859.” Spotrac

The Good

Nicholas Petit-Frere won a training camp battle against Dillon Radunz to be the team’s starting right tackle. It was an impressive offseason victory for a third-round rookie who’s development at Ohio State was impacted by COVID-19. Petit-Frere offered the Titans a steadying presence at right tackle.

Petit-Frere played 937 snaps at right tackle. He was on the field for 90.53% of the Titans’ offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. That continuity was valuable to an offense that was ravaged by injury for a second consecutive season.

The Titans didn’t add competition to the right tackle position this offseason. Petit-Frere is entering his second season as the starter. It insinuates the Titans are satisfied with Petit-Frere’s development.

The Bad

Petit-Frere was recently suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere won’t be eligible to return until Tennessee’s Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons (they have a Week 7 bye). Can Petit-Frere reclaim his starting job then?

Petit-Frere struggled mightily when on the field. Pro Football Focus credited Petit-Frere with allowing 5.0 sacks, which was a bottom-25 result among all qualifying offensive tackles. Petit-Frere allowed 35 total pressures and five additional hits.

Petit-Frere was also whistled for eight penalties. PFF assigned Petit-Frere a lackluster pass-blocking grade of 50.0 and a run-blocking grade of 57.0. Together they combined for an overall score of 52.3.

Technical lapses were often at the forefront of Petit-Frere’s struggles. Petit-Frere found difficulty with powerful EDGE rushers that worked inside counter moves. Petit-Frere didn’t showcase much improvement as the season progressed.

2023 Outlook:

The upcoming campaign qualified as a critical season for Petit-Frere. His six-game suspension throws a wrench into his sophomore plans. When he does return, a repeat of his rookie performance would make Petit-Frere unlikely to return as the 2024 starter. The Port St. Lucie, Florida native must be better.

Petit-Frere was scheduled to be just one of two returning starters. Petit-Frere was the only returning offensive linemen that was set to play the same position since Aaron Brewer is undergoing a position change to center. Petit-Frere’s suspension places him on incredibly thin ice.