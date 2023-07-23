Titans place Dillon Radunz and Caleb Farley on PUP list

The Tennessee Titans announced yesterday that offensive tackle Dillon Radunz and cornerback Caleb Farley on the training camp PUP list. Both guys have had a rough start to their NFL careers. Radunz couldn’t get on the field last year with a terrible offensive line. When he finally did get on the field, he suffered a torn ACL. Farley was benched before another back injury ended his 2022 season.

When you are discussing why Jon Robinson was fired, these guys are near the top of the list. Farley was a first-round pick after undergoing multiple back surgeries while in college. Radunz was a second-round pick who was supposed to make up for the Isaiah Wilson pick. He hasn’t been able to get on the field consistently.

With all of that being said, the Titans really need both of these guys healthy. They still have a really big hole at right tackle. George Fant could be a solution there, but we haven’t heard anything official on him following yesterday’s workout.

The Titans should have some depth at corner, but you can never have enough. They need Farley to give them something this year and prove he wasn’t just a wasted pick.

The Titans also placed DB Josh Thompson on the Non-Football Injury list. That gives them three roster spots open ahead of training camp starting Wednesday.