Titans and Kevin Byard renegotiate contract

Ian Rapoport reported this morning that the Tennessee Titans and Kevin Byard have agreed to restructure his 2023 contract:

The #Titans and Pro Bowl S Kevin Byard have agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, source said. His base salary is now $11M and there are incentives available to get back to the $14M he was originally owed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

There was a lot of back and forth earlier this offseason on Byard and his contract. He confirmed on Bussin’ with the Boys that the Titans did ask him to take a pay cut. He also confirmed that he never asked to be released.

Byard has been everything the Titans could have asked for and more when they took him in the 3rd round back in 2016. They should already be reserving his place in the ring of honor when the new stadium opens in a couple of years. I talked about Byard on today’s Home Run Throwback podcast (listen here).

In his career with the Titans, Byard has been elected All-Pro twice and has been to two Pro Bowls. He would have at least 4 or 5 Pro Bowls if he played for a team that got national attention. He has 27 career interceptions with a carer-high of 8 back in 2017.