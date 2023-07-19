Titans bringing in OT George Fant for a workout

George Fant tweeted earlier this week that all the Tennessee Titans had to do was call and he would be ready to play for them. Well, according to Jordan Schultz, the Titans have called Fant and are bringing him in for a workout on Saturday. Schultz goes on to say that there is a good chance Fant signs with the Titans if all goes well.

Now that DeAndre Hopkins is in the fold, the biggest question mark the Titans have is the offensive line. That question mark was made even bigger when it was announced that Nicholas Petit-Frere would be suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Fant would be the perfect addition to fill that spot.

Bringing in Fant would also allow the Titans to not have to move another player out of position while NPF is out. If they view Peter Skoronski and Daniel Brunskill as guards, adding Fant would allow them to play guard from the jump. Having Fant here would also give NPF some added motivation to keep himself ready to go while serving his suspension.

Fant turns 31 today. Happy birthday, George! He spent the first three years of his career with Seattle Seahawks and the last three with the New York Jets. 2022 was a bit of a down year for Fant, but this would still be a huge signing for Ran Carthon and the Titans.