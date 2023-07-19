Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: WR Kyle Philips

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing wide receiver Kyle Philips.

Basic Info

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 189

College: UCLA

Entered League: No. 163 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Kyle Philips signed a 4 year, $3,973,324 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including a $313,324 signing bonus, $313,324 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $993,331. In 2023, Philips will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $948,331 and a dead cap value of $234,993.” Spotrac

The Good

Kyle Philips entered his rookie season with rare expectations for a fifth-round selection. The hype was the result of standout performances throughout training camp and the preseason. Philips almost immediately proved capable of meeting those lofty expectations by putting forth a six-catch, 66-yard performance against the New York Giants in Week 1.

Unfortunately for Philips, it would be the highlight of his rookie campaign.

The Bad

Philips suffered a shoulder injury against the Giants that would derail his entire rookie season. Recurring injuries kept Philips on the sidelines more often than not. The former UCLA standout would record just two receptions and 12 additional receiving yards from Week 1 onward.

Philips recently admitted that he needed to “bulk up” this offseason in order to deal with the physical demands of the NFL. Here’s to hoping Philips added enough muscle this summer to stay healthy. The Titans require his contributions.

2023 Outlook:

The Titans are expecting Philips to serve as their starting slot receiver. Veteran acquisition Chris Moore is a slot-only receiver that was signed in free agency as insurance. The Titans would prefer to watch Philips take command of a starting role, but Moore is waiting in the wings.

The recent signing of DeAndre Hopkins should ensure the Titans aren’t overly reliant on Philips’s contributions.

Pro Football Focus had Philips averaging 9.8 yards per reception and 2.4 yards after catch per reception. That’s the type of season-long production the Titans need from Philips to keep their passing game competitive. Philips is viewed as a core-roster receiver alongside Hopkins and Treylon Burks.

2023 projects as a potentially make-or-break season for Philips’ NFL future.