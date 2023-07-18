 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where does DeAndre Hopkins rank among the best players on the Titans?

A great idea from our old friend, MCM Mike!

By Jimmy Morris
San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mike Herndon sent out this tweet earlier today:

I loved it so much that I decided to throw it up as a post here. If you can’t see the tweet it says, “Fill in the blank: DeAndre Hopkins is the Titans ______ best player.”

My first thought had him fourth behind Jeffery Simmons, Derrick Henry, and Kevin Byard. Simmons and Henry are unquestionably first and second to me. You can have a debate at third between Byard and Hopkins. You could also throw Ryan Tannehill and Harold Landry into the mix somewhere in this area. Both of those guys are coming off of injuries but have been really good for this team in the last few years.

When you think about it this way, the Tennessee Titans didn’t even overpay for Hopkins. OK, that is an oversimplification.

Then there is this interesting tweet from James Foster:

Can you imagine a scenario where both Hopkins and Burks are good but Burks is better? That might not be the most likely outcome, but it is in the range of outcomes. If that does happen you could be looking at an offense that rivals what the Titans had back in 2020 when A.J. Brown had 1,075 yards and Corey Davis had 984 yards.

Now the question is yours, where do you rank Hopkins on this Titans roster?

