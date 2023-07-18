DeAndre Hopkins is still a top fantasy football target

If you read Twitter yesterday, you would have thought that DeAndre Hopkins went to the Tennessee Titans to die. There were actual people out there that asked why Hopkins would want to go play with Ryan Tannehill instead of Mac Jones (I talked some about this on the latest Home Run Throwback podcast). It was madness.

Well today, the people that actually take their time to evaluate things are starting to put out some legitimate takes. One I saw earlier today from Michael Leone is that Hopkins is still a top-end fantasy target - Leone said round four.

His reasons were threefold:

Hopkins was fifth in the league in target share last year. He’s going to demand an elite amount of targets in this Titans’ offense. Even if Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo break out like we all think they are going to, there will still be plenty of targets for Hopkins. As we discussed yesterday, Ryan Tannehill has been a very good player for the Titans in the regular season. He’s not going to put up the volume of other quarterbacks, but he is extremely efficient when he drops back to throw.

This offense actually has a chance to be really good now. Even if Hopkins isn’t the receiver he was at the peak of his career, he gives the Titans a legitimate threat opposite Burks. Remember, in 2020 the Titans almost had two 1,000-yard receivers (Corey Davis finished with 984 yards). It’s not crazy to think that Hopkins and Burks could put up similar numbers this season.