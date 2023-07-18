Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: RB Jonathan Ward

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 Roster Profile! Between now and August, MCM will feature more than two dozen talents. The main goal is to highlight underrated contributors and key rotational players. We’ll throw in the odd superstar or roster-bubble player, but we’re mainly focused on spotlighting the middle of the roster. That’s where key depth helps define a roster’s ceiling.

Today, we’re analyzing running back Hassan Haskins.

Basic Info

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 202

College: Central Michigan

Entered League: Undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft

Experience: 4

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Jonathan Ward signed a 1 year, $895,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans, including an average annual salary of $895,000. In 2023, Ward will earn a base salary of $1,010,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,010,000” Spotrac

The Good

Thee Titans signed Jonathan Ward to the practice squad in mid December to help bolster the depth and experience of the running backs group. Ward had previously spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward appeared in the Titans’ regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ward made an unbelievable play through an individual effort to move the chains on a critical fourth-quarter third down. Ward’s play should have helped the Titans clinch the division title, but a fumble a few plays later ended that hope.

Jim Wyatt told me earlier this summer that Ward was one of the team’s “most surprising performers at minicamp.” Ward’s chances of making the 53-man roster increased following Hassan Haskins’ alleged run-in with the law. Ward is the most experience back on the Titans roster outside of Derrick Henry.

The Bad

Ward has bounced around the league a bit and has failed to stick. If he does replace Haskins, it would represent a downgrade for Tennessee’s special teams unit. Ward reminds me a little of Dontrell Hilliard.

2023 Outlook:

Ward’s chances of making the roster improved following Haskins’ arrest.

The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears with a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Spears is an explosive dual-threat back that should be the No. 2 behind Derrick Henry. Other backs on the roster include Julius Chestnut and Charles McClelland. We wouldn’t be shocked if the Titans kept four total running backs with Ward making the cut.