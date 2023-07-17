George Fant on joining the Tennessee Titans: All they have to do is call

With the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the Tennessee Titans have solved their problem in the receiver room. Now the biggest question they have remaining is on the offensive line. They don’t need the best line in the NFL to have a good offense. They just need the play of that unit to be in the middle of the pack. That task got a little taller with the news earlier this offseason that right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended for the first six games due to violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

They need to add another tackle to the roster. Turron Davenport of ESPN brought up George Fant as an option yesterday. Here was Fant’s response on Twitter:

All they gotta do is call ‍♂️ — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) July 16, 2023

It would make a lot of sense for the Titans to give Fant a call. His play fell off in 2022 according to PFF who gave him a 46.7 as a pass blocker and 56.3 as a run blocker. That was playing both right and left tackle for the New York Jets last year. He was much better in 2021 when he had a 75.1 pass blocking grade and a 59.9 run blocking grade.

Would he be an obvious upgrade over what they currently have? Maybe not, but they should bring him into camp and let him compete for a shot to be the RT for the first six games. Daniel Brunskill might have the best shot to be the right tackle of the guys currently on the roster, but his skill set seems better suited to play guard.

They could also give first-round pick Peter Skoronski a look at right tackle, but he also seems better suited to play guard. It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to stunt his growth at guard by working him at tackle in the short term.

All of that to say, Ran should be giving Fant a call!