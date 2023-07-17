You forget how little the general public knows about the Tennessee Titans until they do something newsworthy. Well, they did something newsworthy over the weekend and the idiots are coming out of the woodwork. The bad Ryan Tannehill takes are back. People act like he has never been good in his career. Look, we all know the issues with Playoff Tannehill, but he has been really, really good in the regular season. Check this out:

Once again the Ryan Tannehill on here is out of control.



EPA/dropback: +0.12 (No. 9 among 39 qualified QB since 2019

Passer rating: 100.5 (No. 6)

Yards per attempt: 7.9 (No. 4)

Adjusted yards per attempt: 8.09 (No. 6)

Completion rate: 66.9% (No. 10)

TD/INT ratio: 2.7 (No. 10) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 17, 2023

How many NFL teams would line up to take those numbers if Tannehill’s name wasn’t attached to them? I’d guess at least 16.

Then there is the narrative that the Hopkins signing has anything to do with the Titans not being able to afford A.J. Brown:

don't understand the "Titans should have just signed A.J. Brown" talk



Hopkins deal is $26M for 2 yrs



Brown at $100M is 4 times that



Hopkins is only making WR23 $



no doubt Brown is much better but TEN was dumb to pay Henry & Tannehill so they couldn't pay Brown, not hard — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 17, 2023

It wasn’t that the Titans couldn’t afford to pay A.J. Zach put it perfectly in his response to Sharp’s tweet:

The #Titans couldn’t afford cap hits of $5.6m (2022) and $8.58m (2023) w/ AJB?



Yeah, this narrative has never made sense & still doesn’t. Each side took a hard line stance & the #Titans gave up, while Brown got what he wanted after the the initial phases of negotiations failed https://t.co/WfJNere2g7 — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) July 17, 2023

As Zach said, Jon Robinson traded A.J. after the two sides dug in. That’s a big part of the reason JRob is no longer the general manager in Tennessee. They could have easily afforded him.

Oh, and guess what...Hopkins is rated higher in Madden than A.J.:

Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 24:



Justin Jefferson: 99

Tyreek Hill: 98

Davante Adams: 97

Stefon Diggs: 96

Cooper Kupp: 96

Ja'Marr Chase: 94

DeAndre Hopkins: 93

Terry McLaurin: 92

AJ Brown: 91

Amari Cooper: 91



Thoughts? — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 17, 2023

And since Madden ratings always accurately portray reality, the Titans come out ahead in this deal.

The bottom line here is that Ran Carthon made the Titans a much better football team by getting Hopkins to sign here. They now have enough to win the AFC South. Does it push them into the same stratosphere as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills? No, but it proves there is no one in that building that is planning on this being a rebuilding year. Get to the playoffs and anything can happen.