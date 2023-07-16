DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with Tennessee Titans

Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans. This is a huge get for the Titans. Hopkins is 31 years old, but was really good last year. He is a really big upgrade to the Titans WR room.

I am probably overstating it here, but this makes the Titans the favorite in the AFC South. Their defense is going to be really good, and with the addition of DHop, the offense now has a chance to be good. They just need year two leaps from Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo. I would bet good money on those happening.

It will be interesting to see how the contract is structured. My guess is that it will basically be a 1-year deal with a few dead years on the end. Something similar to what the Baltimore Ravens did with Odell Beckham, Jr.

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry have to be absolutely thrilled with this development.